2 killed when single-engine plane crashes in Central California

Fresno fire officials say two people died after the single-engine airplane they were in crashed shortly after taking off.

The Fresno Bee reported the plane had taken off Monday from Sierra Sky Park Airport when it crashed at the edge of a pond north of there.

The Fresno Fire Department confirmed the two people aboard the plane died.

Krystal Kerkezian told the newspaper she was in her backyard and saw the plane take off, make a hard right turn and plunge directly into the water.

ALSO

Man killed in crash after high-speed pursuit in South L.A.

Suspect shot after attempting to ram car into Riverside officers, police say

'Brendon didn’t have to die': Family of Venice man killed by LAPD says they're left grieving and wondering