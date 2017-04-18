Man kills 3 people in shootings in downtown Fresno

A man shot and killed three people in downtown Fresno on Tuesday before surrendering to authorities, the Fresno Police Department said.

The suspect was identified as Kori Ali Muhammad, a 39-year-old man who was wanted in connection with the shooting death of a security guard outside a motel Thursday, said Police Chief Jerry Dyer. The FBI has been notified of the shooting deaths.

“This was a random act of violence,” Dyer said.

The gunfire erupted at 10:45 a.m. in the 300 block of North Van Ness Avenue. A few seconds later, a second shooting was reported. A third shooting was reported, then a fourth.

Within a minute, Dyer said, 16 shots were fired.

Moments later, a PG&E pickup truck driver arrived at police headquarters to report his passenger had been shot by a gunman who approached them.

Dyer said Muhammad had expressed hatred toward white people and the government. The chief said he shouted “Allahu Akbar” before turning himself into police.

Dyer said he wasn’t clear if it was terror-related.

“Too early to say whether or not this involves terrorism,” he said. “Certainly by the statement that was made it could give that indication, however, there was no statement that was made Thursday night when he shot the security guard. There was no comments made at that time.”

PG&E said it was still trying gather information on what happened in Fresno.

“Our thoughts are with all involved in the incident that occurred in Fresno today,” PG&E said. “Public and employee safety is always our top priority.”

