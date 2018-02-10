Glendale pastor sought in alleged sexual assault of minor at hotel

Authorities are searching for a Glendale pastor they suspect sexually assaulted a minor Wednesday night at a Covina hotel room.
Douglas Rivera is suspected of driving to the Vanllee Hotel and Suites just after 8 p.m., where he allegedly spied on two minors in a room. Rivera, a 40-year-old resident of Baldwin Park, masturbated in his vehicle as he watched the minors, according to the Covina Police Department.
He then got out of his vehicle and stood outside the hotel room window, where he pretended to be on his phone, police said. After about 30 minutes, Rivera allegedly went inside the hotel and forced his way into the room where the minors were staying.
Covina police said the minors, reported by KTLA-TV to be part of a tourist group from China, opened the door for him thinking he was their chaperon.
He assaulted one of the minors and then fled in his automobile, authorities said.
Rivera is described as bald, having a stocky build with hair around his ears, a short beard and glasses. He was last seen wearing a tan or brown suit and a blue-and-white striped shirt.
He was driving a dark-colored late model Dodge 4500 Ram pickup truck with a flat bed and a large metal ramp.
Rivera is listed as a pastor of God's Gypsy Christian Church, which worships at Glendale City Church.