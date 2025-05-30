Crews battle fire burning in Pala, evacuations underway in northern San Diego County

Crews are battling a fire that erupted Friday evening in Pala prompting evacuation orders in northern San Diego County.

Firefighters are battling a brush fire that erupted in steep hillside terrain in Pala Friday evening, prompting evacuations in northern San Diego County, authorities said.

The blaze, dubbed the Henderson fire, broke out near Henderson Road and Pala Mission Road about 5:45 p.m. and charred 183 acres in two hours, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Evacuation orders have been issued for surrounding hillside communities where many members of the Pala Band of Mission Indians live, according to Cal Fire. Evacuation warnings are also in effect for areas of Riverside County just north of the San Diego County line.

A temporary evacuation location was set up in the Pala Casino parking lot.

“It’s burning in a grass and brush area that starts going into rolling hills and very mountainous terrain,” Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots told the San Diego Union Tribune. “Fire runs much faster uphill, and the goal is to keep it out of the hillsides.”

Shoots told the outlet the initial response to the blaze included aircraft and more than 100 firefighters.

The blaze was 5% contained as of 8:45 p.m. with the majority of activity coming from the eastern flank, according to Cal Fire.

Road closures are in effect along Henderson Road, Pala Mission Road, State Route 76 and Magee Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Saturday’s weather could pose challenges to crews’ efforts to contain the blaze. The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 91 degrees and wind gusts up to 25 mph in the area.