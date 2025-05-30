Advertisement
California

Crews battle fire burning in Pala, evacuations underway in northern San Diego County

Henderson Fire - 182.7 acres/ 0% containment Location: 35400 Block of Henderson Road.
Crews are battling a fire that erupted Friday evening in Pala prompting evacuation orders in northern San Diego County.
(CHP Oceanside Area)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 

Firefighters are battling a brush fire that erupted in steep hillside terrain in Pala Friday evening, prompting evacuations in northern San Diego County, authorities said.

The blaze, dubbed the Henderson fire, broke out near Henderson Road and Pala Mission Road about 5:45 p.m. and charred 183 acres in two hours, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Evacuation orders have been issued for surrounding hillside communities where many members of the Pala Band of Mission Indians live, according to Cal Fire. Evacuation warnings are also in effect for areas of Riverside County just north of the San Diego County line.

Advertisement

A temporary evacuation location was set up in the Pala Casino parking lot.

“It’s burning in a grass and brush area that starts going into rolling hills and very mountainous terrain,” Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots told the San Diego Union Tribune. “Fire runs much faster uphill, and the goal is to keep it out of the hillsides.”

Shoots told the outlet the initial response to the blaze included aircraft and more than 100 firefighters.

The blaze was 5% contained as of 8:45 p.m. with the majority of activity coming from the eastern flank, according to Cal Fire.

Advertisement

Road closures are in effect along Henderson Road, Pala Mission Road, State Route 76 and Magee Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Saturday’s weather could pose challenges to crews’ efforts to contain the blaze. The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 91 degrees and wind gusts up to 25 mph in the area.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsFires
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: The Arsonist in the Crowd

    John Orr was a renowned fire investigator who was also a prolific arsonist, and whose thinly veiled novel helped to convict him. In this episode we hear from the fire captain who first suspected him—and from Orr himself.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: The Girardi Scandal Uncovered

    Tom Girardi was a legal legend—until he was found guilty of stealing millions from his own clients. Host Madison McGhee and pop culture commentator Kiki Monique unpack how his downfall became a Real Housewives scandal, and what Erika Jayne may or may not have known. Plus, L.A. Times reporter Harriet Ryan joins to share how she helped bring Girardi’s crimes to light.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: As Trump Slashes Renewable Energy, Is Nuclear the Future?

    Sammy Roth visits America’s second-largest nuclear plant, Arizona’s Palo Verde Generating Station, and sits down with three experts to explore the pros and cons of atomic energy.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement