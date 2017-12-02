Extension of Gold Line rail system to San Bernardino County breaks ground

Officials broke ground today on a $1.5-billion, six-station Foothill Gold Line extension from Glendora to Montclair in a ceremony at Citrus College.

The 12.3-mile extension, which is expected to take nine years to complete, will add new stations to the Metro Gold Line system in the cities of Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, Pomona, Claremont and Montclair, and also marks the first Measure M-funded rail project to move forward to construction.

“Funding the second phase of the Gold Line Extension is the perfect example of what we're trying to achieve through our agency's comprehensive transportation plan,” Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington said. “As we make transit more available in new communities, we are changing the face of Southern California and creating an infrastructure inheritance for our children and grandchildren.”

The portion of the project within Los Angeles County — Glendora to Claremont — is being mostly funded by Metro's Measure M half-cent sales tax that was approved by voters in November 2016, as well as residual Measure R funds from the Pasadena-to-Azusa segment that was completed under budget.

The portion from Claremont to Montclair is being funded by San Bernardino County.