Laguna Beach brush fire grows to 50 acres, prompting evacuations

Cindy Chang
By
Jun 02, 2018 | 4:20 PM
A wind-driven brush fire has burned more than 50 acres in south Orange County. The Aliso fire was burning in heavy brush behind Aliso Viejo's Soka University of America. (Marc Martin / Los Angeles Times)

A wind-driven brush fire in Laguna Beach has grown to more than 50 acres and is threatening nearby homes, officials said.

The fire started Saturday afternoon below the Top of the World scenic lookout point and behind Soka University of America, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

By 3 p.m., more than 200 firefighters were battling the flames, and airplanes were dropping fire retardant. Evacuations were beginning in the Top of the World neighborhood.

“Spot fires starting and pushed by canyon winds,” read a tweet from the fire authority’s public information office.

The tweet was accompanied by videos showing smoke and flames billowing over hillsides and a firefighter aiming a hose into a canyon.

