Fate of Harvey Weinstein sexual assault cases now in hands of two cautious prosecutors

The actress, who has asked not to be publicly identified because she was fearful of retaliation and concerned about protecting her children's privacy, told The Times last year that she and Weinstein had spoken briefly on the evening in question at the Los Angeles Italia Film, Fashion and Art Fest. Later, she said, he showed up "without warning" in the lobby of her hotel — which surprised her because she didn't tell him where she was staying. He asked to come up to her room. She said she told him no and offered to meet him downstairs, but soon he was knocking on her door.