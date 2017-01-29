Protesters march on LAX, calling Trump action 'un-American'

A second day of demonstrations got underway at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday as protesters condemned President Trump’s travel restrictions that have roiled airports across the nation.

Several dozen protesters gathered in front of Tom Bradley International Terminal chanting, “love, not hate, makes America great!” Others carried signs that read, “No Ban, No Wall, No Trump.”

Nurse Jamie Shoemaker, 51, of Los Angeles stood at the entrance of the Tom Bradley terminal holding an American flag in one hand and carrying a sign that read, "Muslims are welcome here, racists and fascists are not."

She called Trump's order "un-American."

"This is not the country I want," she said. "This is not the country I grew up in."

Lindsay Toczylowski, an attorney and the executive director of the Immigrant Defenders Law Center, said employees with U.S. Customs and Border Protection are not answering questions from lawyers seeking to speak with detainees, including how many detainees there are at the airport.

A law enforcement source told The Times that 13 people had been detained at Terminal 2 on Saturday night, but each of them held a green card and was eventually let in. It was not clear how long they were detained, according to the source, who could not provide detention figures for the Tom Bradley International Terminal, which has been the center of protest activity.

The source requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation at the airport.

Protesters rally against President Trump's new immigration order.

