Rewards offered for return of man abducted from San Gabriel shopping center

The FBI on Monday offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information that could help find a Santa Ana man who authorities say was abducted from a San Gabriel shopping center last month.
Ruochen “Tony” Liao, 28, who ran a luxury-car consignment business in Costa Mesa, was kidnapped by three men from San Gabriel Square about 7:30 p.m. on July 16, said FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller.
Liao’s family is also offering a reward up to $150,000 for information leading to his safe return.
Liao was last seen leaving the shopping center, at 140 W. Valley Blvd., with one of the suspects in a dark minivan. Two other suspects left the scene in a dark SUV, Eimiller said.
The suspects demanded $2-million ransom from Liao’s family shortly after he was taken, but never provided instructions for them to deliver the money, Eimiller said.
Witnesses told investigators that Liao had intended to meet with the men, possibly to conduct a business deal. However, Liao’s relationship with the kidnapping suspects is not clear.
Only one of the suspects was seen by a witness who provided a description.
Agents on Monday released a sketch of a possible suspect, known as David, whom they described as being between 35 and 40 years old and about 6 feet tall. Authorities said he speaks Mandarin.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the FBI’s Los Angeles field office at (310) 477-6565.