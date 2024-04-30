Thief swipes $1,000 worth of deodorant from Agoura Hills store, leaves no scent

Authorities are searching for the person who stole more than $1,000 in deodorant from a CVS in Agoura Hills on March 17.

Talk about a clean getaway: A man wearing blue medical scrubs made off with over $1,000 worth of deodorant in a heist that has confounded authorities for weeks.

Now, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in sniffing him out.

The deodorant caper happened on March 17 at an Agoura Hills CVS drugstore shortly after 8:30 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced in a news release.

California Democratic lawmakers introduce legislation to target organized retail theft, online resellers A legislative package in California will focus on so-called organized retail theft crime rings, which are blamed for the uptick in the high-profile, smash-and-grab incidents plaguing the state.

The man walked into the store, loaded up a reusable Target bag with various deodorant products and walked out without paying, the department alleged. It’s unclear whether the thief had any brand loyalty, but authorities say it’s no secret that he made off with about $1,200 in stolen goods.

A rash of brazen shoplifting incidents over the last several years has resulted in a slew of proposed legislation in Sacramento, with lawmakers introducing multiple bills to combat retail theft and illegal online sellers.

One bill cosponsored by two top Assembly Democrats would specifically target retail thieves with harsher penalties and longer prison sentences of up to three years.

Anyone with information about the deodorant heist can call the L.A. Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 222-TIPS (8477). The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff Station can also be reached at (818) 878-1808.