Advertisement
California

Thief swipes $1,000 worth of deodorant from Agoura Hills store, leaves no scent

A security video shows a man walking into a store
Authorities are searching for the person who stole more than $1,000 in deodorant from a CVS in Agoura Hills on March 17.
(L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept.)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

Talk about a clean getaway: A man wearing blue medical scrubs made off with over $1,000 worth of deodorant in a heist that has confounded authorities for weeks.

Now, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in sniffing him out.

The deodorant caper happened on March 17 at an Agoura Hills CVS drugstore shortly after 8:30 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced in a news release.

Advertisement
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 30: A security guard watches the entrance to a Louis Vuitton store, which has had its windows boarded near Union Square on November 30, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Stores have increased security in response to a spike in thefts. (Photo by Ethan Swope/Getty Images)

California

Democratic lawmakers introduce legislation to target organized retail theft, online resellers

A legislative package in California will focus on so-called organized retail theft crime rings, which are blamed for the uptick in the high-profile, smash-and-grab incidents plaguing the state.

Feb. 16, 2024

The man walked into the store, loaded up a reusable Target bag with various deodorant products and walked out without paying, the department alleged. It’s unclear whether the thief had any brand loyalty, but authorities say it’s no secret that he made off with about $1,200 in stolen goods.

A rash of brazen shoplifting incidents over the last several years has resulted in a slew of proposed legislation in Sacramento, with lawmakers introducing multiple bills to combat retail theft and illegal online sellers.

One bill cosponsored by two top Assembly Democrats would specifically target retail thieves with harsher penalties and longer prison sentences of up to three years.

Anyone with information about the deodorant heist can call the L.A. Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 222-TIPS (8477). The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff Station can also be reached at (818) 878-1808.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement