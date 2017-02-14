Alanis Morissette's Brentwood home is burglarized; thieves take safe containing $2 million in jewelry

Singer Alanis Morissette’s Brentwood mansion was broken into by burglars who made off with a safe containing $2 million in jewelry and other valuables, sources said.

The break-in occurred last Thursday at the home in the 2000 block of North Tigertail Road, a mansion row in a tony section of Brentwood not known for crime, police said. Several sources identified the home as belonging to the singer who rose to fame in the 1990s with her “Jagged Little Pill” album. Morissette, who lives with her husband, Mario “Souleye” Treadway, and their children, was not home at the time of the burglary.

Los Angeles police Det. Meghan Aguilar said the burglars took the entire safe from inside the home and did some damage to the house. Items taken included $2 million in jewels during the Feb. 9 break-in.

The burglary is now being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Commercial Crimes Division, which handles high-end burglaries. Detectives again visited the home Tuesday to examine the crime scene.

The singer, who has also performed in movies, is know to flaunt her vintage jewelry collection on social media. Similar behavior by reality TV star Kim Kardashian is believed to have played a role in criminals targeting her in a hotel-invasion robbery last year in Paris. A team of criminals made off with $10 million worth of jewelry in that highly publicized crime.

The section of Brentwood where Morissette lives is among the safest locations in the city. But there was another burglary nearby on North Kenter Avenue on Feb. 3.

The burglary at Morissette’s home comes weeks after $175,000 worth of jewelry and other valuables were taken from the Westside home of singer Nicki Minaj. At this stage, investigators are not saying if the crimes are connected.

The Minaj burglary occurred between Nov. 24 and Jan. 24 in the 2600 block of Bowmont Drive, when the 34-year-old “Anaconda” singer was away from her home. How the burglars gained entry to Minaj’s home was unclear.

In yet another recent celebrity heist, more than $300,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the Tarzana home of former Los Angeles Laker Derek Fisher last month.

The Morissette burglary comes close on the heels of another loss for Morissette. In January, her business manager admitted to embezzling millions of dollars from the musician. Prior to the admission, the manager had told Morissette that he’d used the money to invest in marijuana grows, according to federal court documents.

Jonathan Todd Schwartz, 48, of Playa Vista, admitted in a federal plea agreement that he committed wire fraud and filed false tax returns from 2010 to 2014. During that time he took an estimated $4.8 million from Morissette and an additional $1.7 million from other athletes and celebrities, according to court documents.

richard.winton@latimes.com

Twitter: @lacrimes