Two dead, two wounded in shooting in Aliso Viejo

Two people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Aliso Viejo, authorities said.
A man and a woman were found dead at the scene, while two other men in their 50s were taken to a hospital. Investigators are still looking for the shooter.
“It’s an active scene,” said Gail Krause, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
The shooting was reported shortly before 3 p.m. near Oak Grove and Huntington Lane.
It’s not clear what led up to the shooting, or whether the shooter was known to the victims.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
