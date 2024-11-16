Advertisement
California

Three shot dead, home set afire in Antelope Valley

An investigation is underway after three people were shot to death in the 44500 block of North Tabler Avenue in Lancaster.
An investigation is underway after three people were shot to death Saturday morning at a residence on North Tabler Avenue in Lancaster. The home was also set on fire, and a fourth person was rushed to a hospital.
(OnScene.TV)
By Harriet RyanStaff Writer 
Homicide detectives were investigating the fatal shootings of three people and a related fire in the Antelope Valley early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews summoned to Tabler Avenue in Lancaster at 1:27 a.m. found a one-story home in flames, according to the Los Angeles County sheriff and fire departments.

Three men and a woman in their 20s inside the home had gunshot wounds, authorities said. Two of the victims were pronounced dead. Deputies removed two others from the burning building and performed CPR outside. One died at the scene and the other, a man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition,, according to the fire department.

Firefighters extinguished the fire shortly after 2 a.m.

“We don’t have a cause for the fire. It’s being investigated,” said L.A. County Fire Chief Robert Grasska.

Investigators remained at the scene at sunrise and provided few additional details.

The sheriff’s department asked anyone with information to contact the homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Harriet Ryan

