Firefighters and water-dropping helicopters battle fire along 91 Freeway in Anaheim

More than 100 firefighters have converged along the eastbound 91 Freeway near Anaheim Monday afternoon to battle a 150-acre brush fire, officials said.
Several helicopters were dropping water on the fire, according to the Orange County Fire Authority, which posted videos to Twitter that showed the blaze spewing thick plumes of black smoke over the hillside.
Sgt. Daron Wyatt, a spokesman for the Anaheim police and fire departments, said the blaze began around 1 p.m. and that no structures were in danger.
Traffic on the 91 Freeway had been “impacted heavily” by the blaze, he said. Caltrans said on Twitter it was closing several lanes on the freeway and that traffic was backed up roughly 7 miles.
As of 3 p.m., rescue crews had not reported any injuries. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
