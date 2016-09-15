2 people are critically wounded in Anaheim stabbing

Two people were found with critical stab wounds Thursday evening in Anaheim, police said.

The stabbing victims were reported about 8 p.m. a few blocks from Disneyland in an area with several hotels. Police said the incident had no relationship to the amusement park.

A male victim was found in the 1100 block of West Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt. A female victim was found nearby in the 1200 block of South Walnut Street, he said.

It’s unclear if the two assaults are connected, police said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Their identities were not released.

The eastbound side of Ball Road from West Street to just past Walnut Street was closed until further notice, Wyatt said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

