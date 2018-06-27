Sheriff's investigators arrest mother's boyfriend in death of 10-year-old Lancaster boy

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives arrested the boyfriend of the mother of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who was found unresponsive at his home a week ago with severe head injuries and cigarette burns covering his body.
Kareem Leiva, who years ago was documented by social workers as a gang member, was arrested on suspicion of murder after he was interviewed in the Antelope Valley, according to a law enforcement source. More details will be provided at a news conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
Anthony Avalos died at a hospital the morning after he was found, and investigators classified the death as “suspicious.”
The boy had come out as gay in recent weeks, and authorities are investigating whether homophobia played a role in his death. Sources familiar with the case have told The Times that law enforcement officers and child protection caseworkers had documented years of severe abuse allegations.
School administrators, a teacher, a counselor, family members and others had called police or the child abuse hotline at least 16 times since 2013 to report child abuse in the family’s Lancaster home, according to sources who reviewed county documents in the case.
The callers said Anthony or his six siblings were denied food and water, sexually abused, beaten and bruised, dangled upside-down from a staircase, forced to crouch for hours, locked in small spaces with no access to the bathroom, forced to fight each other, and forced to eat from the trash, the sources said.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call from Anthony’s mother about 12:15 p.m. June 20 and found the boy unresponsive inside his family’s apartment. Authorities said they were told the boy had “suffered injuries from a fall.”
County officials removed seven other children from the home as the investigation continued.
Brandon Nichols, deputy director of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, said that his department’s caseworkers had documented that Leiva was allegedly a member of the MS-13 criminal gang, but that information was not classified by the workers as a safety threat necessitating Anthony’s removal from the home, and the department never moved to have the boy permanently removed.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday ordered officials in charge of child protection to examine shortcomings in the system.
