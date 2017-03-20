Pack of 'aggressive' ATV and dirt bike riders create havoc on a Bay Area highway, CHP says

A pack of at least 30 off-road vehicle riders caused chaos Sunday on a highway in Oakland, officials said.

The pack of motorcycle, dirt bike and all-terrain vehicles riders were spotted by a helicopter about 6 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 as they rode over the Bay Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol in Oakland.

“The riders had been acting aggressively towards other motorists, and were riding recklessly,” the CHP said.

After the riders crossed the bridge, officers tried to stop them, but they refused to stop and continued driving, officers said. Officers opted to pull back and allow the CHP helicopter to monitor the riders.

When a smaller group of riders stopped near 103rd Avenue and Royal Ann Street in Oakland, officers moved into the area. Officers detained all of the riders, except for Darisha Moran, who rode off on her motorcycle, the CHP said.

Officers eventually caught up with the 27-year-old San Leandro resident and arrested her on suspicion of evading police and participating in an illegal “sideshow,” according to the CHP.

Two dirt bikes and two ATVs were also impounded.

Video taken by the CHP copter flight crew will be reviewed and those detained could face charges, officials said.

