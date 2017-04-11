A 78-year-old 'superman' from Culver City has been found dead on the mountain he climbed 700+ times

Search-and-rescue teams on Tuesday said they believe they have found the body of Seuk Doo Kim, a 78-year-old Korean hiker from Culver City, on the rocky terrain of Mt. Baldy, a 10,064-foot peak near Pomona that Kim had climbed well over 700 times.

A post on the San Bernardino County-Fontana Sheriff’s Department website reported that at about 2:10 a flight crew located a body on the north side of Mt. Baldy. It said that although positive identification had not yet been made, it was believed to be Kim.

Kim’s enthusiasm for the mountain — the highest point in the San Gabriel range and Los Angeles County — inspired dozens of hikers to share stories on blogs and social media.

Kim, who had become a minor celebrity among local hikers who knew him as “Sam,” parked his car on Friday morning near the trailhead at Manker Flats, as was his custom. His family became worried when he didn’t return and alerted authorities.

By Monday, search-and-rescue teams from San Bernardino, San Diego, Los Angeles and Riverside counties were scouring the area with tracking dogs and by helicopter.

Tuesday afternoon a rescuers radio crackled with the news that his body had been found.

In December, on his 240th trip up Mt. Baldy that year alone — his 100th daily ascent to the summit in a row — Kim repeatedly encountered regulars he’d met on the trail before.

In his self-appointed role as mountain ambassador, Kim handed out Clif bars, jelly beans and Doritos. He was always eager to chat, and charmingly assertive in demanding that everyone he encountered pose for a selfie.

“It got to the point where I said, ‘No more pictures,’” said Ellen Coleman, 63, of Riverside, as she descended the ski hut trail. “He calls me Superwoman, but he’s significantly older than me so I call him Superman. He’s incredible.”

“That’s my idol right there,” said trail runner Thavee Nantarojaporn, 49, of South Pasadena. “Anybody who can do it 100 days in a row is awesome.”

