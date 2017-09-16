Swarm of bees stings several people in Monterey Park, sending at least one to hospital

A swarm of bees stung a group of shoppers and one firefighter in Monterey Park on Saturday afternoon, sending at least one person to the hospital, authorities said.

Dispatchers received a call about 4:50 p.m. about the bee swarm in the parking lot of a Ralphs grocery store in the 300 block of North Atlantic Boulevard, fire officials said.

Police cordoned off traffic from entering the parking lot where the beehive was located, officials said.

No further details were immediately available about the condition of those stung or the individual sent to the hospital.

