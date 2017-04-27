In wake of Ann Coulter speech cancellation, police gird for potential violence at Berkeley

Berkeley officials warned students and residents to “keep a distance from violence” Thursday as police prepared for clashes between supporters and opponents of conservative commentator Ann Coulter.

Despite Coulter’s announcement a day earlier that she would not speak at UC Berkeley on Thursday, students and residents were told to expect a heavy police presence and asked to take precautions to remain safe.

By 10:30 a.m. Thursday, a police helicopter hovered over Martin Luther King Park in downtown Berkeley as demonstrators in helmets and carrying flags on poles began to converge on the park.

“If you are at a demonstration and you see violence, separate yourself. Keep a distance from violence,” Chancellor Nicholas Dirks and Mayor Jesse Arreguín said in a joint statement Thursday morning.

“We have gone above and beyond to protect freedom of speech, contrary to many misleading reports,” the statement said. “While we cherish our freedoms of speech and assembly, there is no freedom to silence others or to commit violence.”

The warning comes after groups on both side of the political spectrum vowed to gather in Berkeley with or without Coulter’s appearance.

Among those contemplating their own Berkeley events on Thursday were Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and Canadian alt-right blogger Lauren Southern. Members of the International Socialist Organization invited students and Berkeley residents to an “Alt Right Delete” news conference near campus to “outnumber and out-mobilize the far right whenever it rears its ugly head.”

The dispute over Coulter’s visit began when two student groups invited her to speak on immigration policy as a counterpoint to a Clinton administration advisor.

The address became a campus-freedoms rallying point for conservative groups when administrators first canceled Coulter’s visit, then rescheduled it to a date the week before final exams.

Administrators cited unspecified threats of violence in limiting Coulter to a daytime engagement off the main campus.

Coulter had vowed to move forward with the speaking engagement, but backed out after her fans withdrew their support.

“If we had continued to fight, we would have won,” she said Wednesday on Twitter

Coulter, who is set to appear Friday at a sold-out fundraiser for the Republican Party of Stanislaus County, said free speech was “crushed by thugs.”

“I’m very sad about Berkeley’s cancellation, but my sadness is greater than that. It is a dark day for free speech in America,” Coulter said on Twitter. “It’s sickening when a radical thuggish institution like Berkeley can so easily snuff out the cherished American right to free speech.”

David Cole, national legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, raised concerns Wednesday over the cancellation of Coulter’s speech, saying he was troubled by how threats of violence effectively silenced her.

“If the government gets to decide which speech counts as hate speech, the powers that be may later feel free to censor any speech they don’t like,” Cole said in a statement. “For the future of our democracy, we must protect bigoted speech from government censorship.

“On college campuses, that means that the best way to combat hateful speech is through counter-speech, vigorous and creative protest, and debate, not threats of violence or censorship.”

But even without Coulter’s appearance Thursday, UC Berkeley Police Capt. Alex Yao said, authorities expect extremists to arrive on campus “to have violence against each other.” He said students should expect “a very, very low tolerance of violence.”

Since February, the Berkeley campus and adjacent downtown has been the scene of three violent clashes between alt-right demonstrators and white nationalists on one side and anti-fascist and anarchist groups on the other.

The inability to distinguish violent demonstrators from onlookers and those seeking to get close to take video footage in past riots has frustrated Berkeley police. The Police Department has faced criticism that officers had not done more to prevent beatings and pepper spray attacks during the violent protests.

In emails to the Associated Press on Wednesday, Coulter said she had planned to talk about illegal immigration and hold a question-and-answer session. She said she might still make an appearance.

“I’m not speaking. But I’m going to be near there, so I might swing by to say hello to my supporters who have flown in from all around the country,” Coulter said in an email. “I thought I might stroll around the graveyard of the First Amendment.”

