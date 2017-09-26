Berkeley police seize 677 pounds of drugs after stumbling onto psychedelic mushroom operation

Berkeley police stumbled onto a massive psychedelic mushroom operation while investigating a domestic disturbance, seizing 677 pounds of mushrooms with an estimated street value of more than $1 million, authorities said.

Two people — a 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman — were arrested in the bust late Saturday, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

Authorities were called to the home in the 1700 block of Alcatraz Avenue about 10 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance between a couple. The occupants initially refused to open the door, but eventually came outside and were detained.

Officers then entered the house to search for other occupants, suspects or victims and discovered a “large-scale” mushroom processing operation, with psilocybin mushrooms in various stages of cultivation in plain view, along with storage and distribution materials.

Officers obtained a search warrant and seized the drugs, along with more than $3,000 in cash.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek