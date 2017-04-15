Berkeley braces for another pro-Trump rally, counter protests

Berkeley officials are bracing for a “Patriots Day” rally Saturday that will once again bring together pro-Trump demonstrators and counter-protesters, who have violently clashed on city streets twice in the last three months.

The rally, one of many being held across the country, is sponsored by the pro-Trump group Liberty Revival Alliance and is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. in Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park. A regularly scheduled farmer’s market, which is usually held adjacent to the park, was cancelled as a precaution.

Berkeley Police Sgt. Andrew Frankel told CBS 5 that police will have extra patrols on duty in case things get out of hand. “We’ve staffed accordingly and are preparing for a number of different contingencies,” he said.

Police said those entering the park are prohibited from bringing the following items: metal pipes, baseball bats, poles, bricks, mace, knives, rocks, glass bottles, eggs and tasers.

Last month, 10 people were arrested and seven others injured at what was supposed to be a pro-Trump rally in the famously liberal community. In February, a scheduled appearance by conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was cancelled amid a violent protest on the UC Berkeley campus.

The unrest underscores the heightened political tensions that have taken hold since President Trump took office in January.

carlos.lozano@latimes.com

