Firefighters help passengers off Blue Line train that lost power

Firefighters used ladders to help passengers off a Metro Blue Line commuter train on Sunday afternoon after power problems brought it to a halt near Washington Station.

A Los Angeles Fire Department crew was dispatched to 1945 Long Beach Ave. just before 1:15 p.m. after the train lost power, said department spokesman Erik Scott. No passengers were injured and there was no fire at the scene, he said.

Metro officials informed travelers via Twitter that buses were replacing trains between the Washington and Vernon stations. About 1:45 p.m., the transit system said that Blue Line trains were resuming service with “minor residual delays” until 2:30 p.m.

emily.alpert@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter at @LATimesEmily