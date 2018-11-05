Truck slams into taco stand and injures four on sidewalk in Boyle Heights

One person was taken to a hospital after a pickup truck slammed into a sidewalk taco stand in Boyle Heights over the weekend, officials said.
The vehicle struck the stand and several pedestrians Sunday morning at Olympic Boulevard and South Soto Street, injuring four people, LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar said.
Video footage of the crash’s aftermath showed tortillas and paper plates scattered on the sidewalk. A red pickup can be seen on the sidewalk near the toppled taco stand.
Police said four people suffered minor injuries in the crash, and one person was taken to a hospital.
The vehicle, whose brakes reportedly were not working properly, struck a car before hitting the taco truck, according to Fox 11.
The driver stayed at the scene, Aguilar said. No one was arrested in the incident.