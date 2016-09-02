5 fatal police shootings in Boyle Heights and a rise in gang crime test gains by LAPD

Last month, Los Angeles police officers fatally shot 14-year-old Jesse Romero in Boyle Heights during a foot chase.

The shooting — one of five at the hands of police in the Eastside district this year — sparked a protest outside the Hollenbeck police station that drew about 30 people who demanded answers and condemned the violence.

Later that night, more than 100 people converged on the same spot. But instead of protesting, they came to watch a screening of “Kung Fu Panda 3” hosted by the Los Angeles Police Department for families.

The LAPD has focused much effort in the last decade on reaching out to the Eastside neighborhood, part of a citywide community policing effort that department brass cited as one factor in a dramatic drop in crime there. Once a hub of gang violence, the neighborhood has seen homicides and other violent crimes plummet compared with levels in the 1990s.

But over the last two years, crime has been creeping up again, both on the Eastside and citywide.

The shooting of Romero on Aug. 9 — along with several other high-profile police shootings — is testing the LAPD’s effort to continue the strong community relations. Spread over just six square miles, Boyle Heights has had more fatal on-duty police shootings this year than any other neighborhood in Los Angeles, according to data compiled by The Times.

And the two youngest people shot by LAPD officers this year died in Boyle Heights: Romero and a 16-year-old, Jose Mendez.

The five Boyle Heights shootings make up more than a third of the 14 deadly shootings by on-duty LAPD officers in L.A. so far this year. By comparison, there were three people shot by on-duty LAPD officers in Boyle Heights last year, one of whom died.

An LAPD officer was shot in the arm during one of the deadly encounters in Boyle Heights this year.

Juan Mendez, the father of Jose Peruzzi Mendez, tears up as he talks about his son during a community meeting. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Like many neighborhood shootings, the killing of Romero is fraught with conflicting accounts.

Romero was with two others behind an apartment complex, tagging gang-type graffiti when gang officers approached, the LAPD said. The three bolted, police say, with Romero “grabbing his front waistband.”

As they approached Breed Street, officers heard a gunshot, the LAPD said, adding that a witness saw Romero fire a handgun in the direction of the pursuing officers.

In a statement released Friday, the LAPD said that as “one of the officers looked south on Breed Street from the southwest corner, he saw Romero crouched on the sidewalk with his right arm extended toward the officer. Fearing Romero was going to shoot at them, one officer fired two shots at Romero, striking him twice.”

One woman, however, said she saw the teenager throw a gun toward a fence and then heard gunfire.

Romero’s mother said she didn’t think her son was involved in a gang, though posts on social media show the boy throwing gang signs and tributes from friends indicated he was a member of the Tiny Boys, whose graffiti pocks the sidewalks and power poles along streets near where Romero lived.

But, one of Romero’s friends emphasized, the teenager was also “someone’s son, a brother, a friend.”

“He was a human being and he meant something positive to many of us who knew him,” the friend wrote in an anonymous letter that was read at a recent rally. “I don’t want Jesse to be remembered as a gang member or a crew member.”

Many residents say Boyle Heights feels safer than in the past. People feel more free to walk in their neighborhoods at night, and the once common sound of gunfire has definitely abated, they say. The district has seen a controversial though still early creep of gentrification that has brought new businesses into the predominantly working-class Latino neighborhood, something many believe possible because Boyle Heights doesn’t have the level of gang crime and other violence it had a generation ago.

In 1992, the LAPD's Hollenbeck Division, which patrols Boyle Heights, had 97 homicides and about 57% of those were gang-related. Last year, there were 12 homicides — 83% gang-motivated or related, according to LAPD Det. Jose Ramirez, a homicide investigator in the Hollenbeck Division.

The crime rise over the last two years has been noticed across the community, even if it’s still small compared to the 1990s. Violent crime has risen 57% through Aug. 27 compared with the same period in 2014, according to LAPD statistics.

Rosa Garcia said she has worked to keep her children away from other teenagers affiliated with gangs. But the shootings of Romero and Mendez, the 16-year-old shot in February, also make her wonder whether her children have something to fear from the police.

“Just because you have a badge, you have the right to draw your gun and kill?” she asked. “One is more scared of police than gangs because no one knows how police are going to react.”

Others see the police as a partner. Margarita Amador, a lifelong Boyle Heights resident who sits on the neighborhood council and a community police advisory board, said that Romero was carrying a gun when he was killed and that he has inaccurately been portrayed as an innocent victim.

“It’s a community problem more than a police problem. We can’t point fingers. We have to work together,” she said. “The officers that work at Hollenbeck, they don’t wake up in the morning to say, ‘I’m going to come and kill a 14-year-old.’”

LAPD officers Oscar Casini, center left, and Roger Medina, center right, talk with Boyle Heights area residents during a Summer Night Lights program at the Costello Recreation Center in Boyle Heights. (Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times)

Neighborhoods like Boyle Heights have a long history of activism and protests, including criticism of law enforcement. On Monday, another vigil was held over the shooting of Romero on the 43rd anniversary of the Chicano Moratorium, a mass protest by mostly Mexican Americans from Eastside neighborhoods against the Vietnam War and in support of civil rights.

But there has also historically been a strong counterweight of support for police in the neighborhoods, influenced partly by the large number of officers who have personal ties to the neighborhood or whose backgrounds mirror the working-class, largely Latino immigrant community.

Across the LAPD, nearly half of the sworn officers are Latino, almost perfectly matching L.A.’s demographics.

The LAPD also worked to ease tensions in certain neighborhoods, including in and around the Ramona Gardens public housing development, which for many years was the scene of physical confrontations between police, gang members and some residents who accused officers of heavy-handed tactics. Police officers in turn said that for years going into the neighborhood without backup was dangerous because of the risk of being shot at and ambushed by gang members.