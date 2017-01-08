Storm in Sierra Nevada sparks concerns about flooding, avalanches

The first band of what forecasters predict will be the region's most powerful storm in a decade moved into Northern California on Saturday evening, prompting official warnings of widespread flooding and epic snowfall in the Sierra Nevada.

Officials expected the storm to pack the same force as one that hit Northern California in 2005, causing $300 million in damage.

“Sunday night's our biggest concern,” said Jon Mittelstadt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service based in Reno. “The biggest threat increases [Sunday], and then overnight into Monday — that’s when the rivers will be cresting.”

The so-called atmospheric river of airborne moisture known as the “Pineapple Express” will be felt across much of the state, but especially in the Sierra, bringing with it warm snow-eating rain, forecasters said. Several area rivers, including the Carson, Truckee and Susan, are expected to flood.

The threat of avalanches also returned to the highest warning again Saturday, and the Sierra Avalanche Predictions Center warned against travel in high terrain.

Mammoth Lakes residents worried that the warm rain and slush would dam up behind banks of shoveled snow piled high in empty lots and along roads throughout town, then flow wherever it could find a path, clogging existing drainage systems with debris and ice.

“In this town, we don’t even have rain gutters because they get ripped down by snow,” said Lisa Isaacs, a resident and environmental activist. “So we’re very worried that this storm will flood homes and garages.”

Caltrans crew fires explosives to mitigate avalanche danger Caltrans crew fires explosives along Highway 158 in Mono County in measure to prevent avalanche danger. Video by Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times Caltrans crew fires explosives along Highway 158 in Mono County in measure to prevent avalanche danger. Video by Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times See more videos

Town officials advised residents to stock up on water, food, first aid supplies, clothing and bedding, tools and emergency supplies, along with special items for medical conditions. The city of 8,000 is perched at an elevation of 7,880 feet.

On a winter war footing, residents lined up throughout the day on Saturday at the town’s utility yard to load up on 40-pound sandbags they hoped would steer waves of slush away from homes, ground-floor condominiums and businesses.

Among them were Greg Newbry, 66, a recently retired Mono County employee, and his wife, Linda Salcido, 67, Mono County’s director of public health.

“I was here in 1982 when this town was wrecked by massive flooding,” Newbry recalled. “Main Street was under 2 feet of water. Businesses closed. The roofs of five mobile homes collapsed under the weight of rain on snow.

“If we get all the rain predicted in the forecasts,” he added, “every slab of concrete at ground level is vulnerable, and we live in a ground-floor condominium.”

As she helped tote 20 sandbags to their vehicle, Salcido said she was concerned about the potential effects of flooding countywide.

“Snow, even lots and lots of it, we can handle,” she said. “But a major flood event would lead to countless challenges.”

We’ve got cars everywhere, upside-down and everything. — Greg Miller, Caltrans maintenance manager

Crews and residents in area towns spent Saturday preparing for the deluge. Snowplow operators scraped icy roadways. Excavators and snowblowers cleared and moved huge piles of snow. In the eastern Sierra Nevada, Caltrans workers used explosive devices to clear snow from avalanche-prone areas.

“It’s the rain over the snow that we’re worried about,” said Greg Miller, Caltrans maintenance manager for the region. We’ve had snow since Christmas, but now, with the warmer trend, we’re worried about water.”

From his white SUV, Miller kept a close eye on conditions along U.S. 395. The reports heard over radio traffic told the story.

Cars rolling over and sliding off the road. An irate driver blocking a plow truck. Someone driving the wrong way on the highway.

At one point, a request went out to bump up to stricter tire chain controls as road conditions worsened. Later, a California Highway Patrol vehicle slid into a median and had to be pulled out.

“We’ve got cars everywhere, upside-down and everything,” Miller reported over the phone.

Maintenance crews were kept busy responding to snow-related accidents and icy road conditions.

Steve Coons manned a massive Caltrans wing plow. Its engine strained as it worked in tandem with another truck to clear and sand two northbound lanes of U.S. 395 north of Bishop, a key transportation corridor along the Eastern Sierra Nevada.

From behind the wheel of the rumbling truck, Coons could feel the weight of the heavy, wet snow as it pushed against the plow blade and was shoved to the side of the highway.

“The truck is really chugging,” he said. “It’s going to be a long day.”

Coons monitors closely the consistency of the snow, which wavers between soft, large flakes and icy shards. The more of it that falls as rain and ice, the more he worries it will make the roads slick and cause serious trouble for drivers.

“As soon as it gets cold, all this ices up,” Coons said. “Not good.”

He and other plow operators are on the roads 24 hours a day, working 12-hour shifts. They will have no shortage of snow to clear with the series of storm cells expected to continue dumping moisture over the area for days.

“Our guys have pretty much been on since Christmas, and it’s not letting up,” said Greg Miller, maintenance manager for Caltrans District 9, which includes Inyo, Mono and eastern Kern Counties.

In Truckee, a small resort town north of Lake Tahoe, residents filled sandbags at the local fire station to shore their homes against the water.

Monique Long hefted heavy bags of sand into the back of her family GMC. The waist-high snow around her neighborhood was melting rapidly, and some of it was streaming down a nearby hill, straight into her garage.

“Everything is quickly coming up,” she said.

To the south in Mammoth Lakes, highway patrols responded to snow-related accidents as road conditions worsened.

Isaacs spent Saturday hoping that “the rain they keep talking about will turn out to be snow.”

“But it’ll probably be like having a giant fire hose turned on us and we’ll be swamped,” she said with a nervous laugh. “I just hope that my little $150 water pump can keep up with it.”

Mammoth Mountain Chief Executive Rusty Gregory had few answers.

“The main topic of conversation over cocktails on Sunday night,” he mused, “will be about what actually happened that day.”

esmeralda.bermudez@latimes.com