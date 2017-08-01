Officials approve reopening some California thrill rides shut down after fatal malfunction in Ohio

State officials Tuesday approved the reopening of three of seven thrill rides — including one at Knott’s Berry Farm — that were shut down after a similar attraction malfunctioned in Ohio last week, killing a teenager and injuring several others.

The rides that were allowed to open were “La Revolucion” at Knott’s in Buena Park, “Delirium” at California’s Great America in Santa Clara and “Beach Blaster” at Belmont Park in San Diego.

The state’s Department of Industrial Relations said ride owners “successfully completed testing of the rides” requested by the manufacturer, Chance Rides Inc., and the attractions are safe to operate.

The “G Force” ride at the Orange County Fair and “Fireball” rides at the Cal Expo State Fair and Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk — which are manufactured by the Dutch company KMG — remain closed “pending further communication from the manufacturer regarding required testing or configuration,” according to the state agency.

The fatal malfunction in Ohio occurred Wednesday, when the KMG-manufactured Fireball ride suddenly snapped. The ride includes a pendulum-type apparatus that spins and swings riders 40 feet into the air.

KMG said it appeared the “passenger-carrying gondola detached from the supporting sweep arm.” The company is investigating the accident.

The seventh ride that was halted is at the Amador County Fair in Plymouth, Calif., and is manufactured by England-based Tivoli Mfg. The attraction must pass the manufacturer’s detailed testing requirements and a state inspection before it can operate, state officials said.

After the accident in Ohio, state officials in California contacted ride owners and asked them to shut down similar-style attractions. Some operators had already done so.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek