Caltrans worker dies after fall from San Diego freeway overpass

A veteran Caltrans worker died early Wednesday after falling about 50 feet off a transition ramp from the 163 Freeway onto an embankment next to the 805 Freeway in San Diego, officials said.
William “Cas” Casdorph, 57, was taken by ambulance to a hospital after the fall, which occurred shortly after 3 a.m. He died at the hospital.
“Our Caltrans family is grieving today,” Laurie Berman, the director of the California Department of Transportation, said in a statement. “Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to Mr. Casdorph’s family and all those who worked with him.”
Casdorph, who had worked for Caltrans for 19 years, was based at the Kearny Mesa maintenance facility.
Caltrans said Casdorph is survived by his wife, Maria, and daughters Pricilla, Wendy and Ana.
“He was working with his landscape crew in the center divider on 163 right over the 805. We don’t know exactly how or why yet, but he did take a fall over the center divide,” California Highway Patrol Sgt. Brent Lowry told Fox 5 San Diego. “He got out of his truck, went to step over the wall. We don’t exactly know how or why” he fell.
Footage from the scene showed emergency crews assisting Casdorph after he fell into ivy next to the freeway lanes.
Kucher writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.