1 dead, 3 seriously injured in rollover crash on L.A. freeway interchange

One person is dead and three more seriously injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash on a major interchange in Griffith Park early Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol received a call at 12:50 a.m. reporting a crash on the 134 Freeway eastbound connector with the southbound 5 Freeway, officials said.

The L.A. City Fire Department also responded and found one victim who had been ejected from the car from the force of the collision. Two other people were still trapped in the car, and firefighters were able to use hydraulic rescue tools to free them.

A fourth motorist was able to make it out of the vehicle on their own.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Three others were taken to the hospital by paramedics, with one in grave condition and two in critical condition.

A SigAlert was issued for the transition road at 1 a.m. All lanes were cleared at 5:02 a.m., according to CHP.