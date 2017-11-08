Carjacking suspect leads police on 120 mph chase from North Hollywood to Palmdale

A police chase that reached speeds of up to 120 mph ended in bizarre fashion Wednesday, when a suspected carjacker released a fuzzy white dog from a stolen vehicle and then tripped and fell as he attempted to run from officers.

The pursuit, which was broadcast live via helicopter, began in North Hollywood and ended in a residential neighborhood in Palmdale around noon.

The driver appeared to blunder into a cul-de-sac as police closed in. Moments before stopping the car and trying to run away, he jettisoned an excited white dog from the car.

The animal, which did not appear to be injured, continued running after the vehicle and then through the neighborhood as bystanders tried to capture it.

As the stolen vehicle rolled to a stop, the driver threw open his door and began running from police. He took only a few steps, however, before he tripped and fell on on a residential driveway.

After springing back to his feet, he shook his head in frustration and then surrendered to officers as a female bystander appeared to yell at him and the officers.

The chase began in North Hollywood, where Los Angeles police began pursuing a carjacking suspect in a stolen white sedan, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

The man drove north on the 14 Freeway and hit speeds of 120 mph before he exited in Palmdale. By that time, the LAPD had stopped following the vehicle and handed the pursuit off to the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Lopez said.

CAPTION The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, much of new real estate in flooding zones did just fine, a Times analysis has found. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, much of new real estate in flooding zones did just fine, a Times analysis has found. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. CAPTION The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, much of new real estate in flooding zones did just fine, a Times analysis has found. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, much of new real estate in flooding zones did just fine, a Times analysis has found. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. CAPTION The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox. The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox. CAPTION A day after a gunman entered a small Baptist church in Texas and killed 26 people, investigators on Nov. 6 were honing in on what connections the suspect might have had with the tight-knit, rural congregation. A day after a gunman entered a small Baptist church in Texas and killed 26 people, investigators on Nov. 6 were honing in on what connections the suspect might have had with the tight-knit, rural congregation. CAPTION Johnnie Langendorff was driving to the home he shares with his girlfriend in Sutherland Springs, Texas, when he saw two men exchanging gunfire outside the town’s First Baptist Church. Johnnie Langendorff was driving to the home he shares with his girlfriend in Sutherland Springs, Texas, when he saw two men exchanging gunfire outside the town’s First Baptist Church. CAPTION At least 26 people were shot and killed Sunday when a 26-year-old gunman dressed in black opened fire at a Baptist church in a small town near San Antonio, Texas. At least 26 people were shot and killed Sunday when a 26-year-old gunman dressed in black opened fire at a Baptist church in a small town near San Antonio, Texas.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.