Redding on edge as Carr fire continues to grow

Redding seemed to be holding its collective breath Friday as night fell, with winds appearing relatively calm but a grainy, orange sky looming over the community’s western neighborhoods from the deadly and still expanding Carr fire.
With at least 500 structures lost and more than 48,000 acres burned, Redding residents either decided to pack their belongings and head out of town along Interstate 5, which bisects the city, or nervously wait out the blaze, which is only 5% contained.
“Sometimes, people do not heed the recommendations to leave,” said Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko. “We cannot force them, but it causes problems when people try to come in and rescue them.”
Even so, cars loaded with kids, pets and personal belongings were a common site throughout the early evening.
Bosenko said that as of Friday afternoon, there were no confirmed reports of missing persons, though officials opened a hotline for family members to notify authorities.
“We expect there will be missing persons, and even unreported deaths ... as people find out where their loved ones are,” he said.
By early evening, Redding’s downtown was all but deserted. Law enforcement blockades of streets in the path of the erratic blaze left drivers scrambling for ways around the danger.
Fast-food restaurants away from downtown, however, were the site of massive traffic jams throughout the evening.
In a Friday night update, officials said 500 structures have been destroyed and nearly 5,000 more are threatened.
A number of official shelters remained open and accepting evacuees, while others in the Redding community opened their own doors to do what they could as the second straight night of frayed nerves descended on the city. Suggestions of impromptu welcome mats being laid out were shared throughout the evening on local talk radio. Space for a few livestock here, extra room for a few people there.
At Hope Center, a church on the east side of the city, parishioners opened their building to any who needed help.
“We’re a small congregation, but we’re doing what we can,” said Aaron Schmidt, one of the volunteers staffing the operation.
At Redding’s iconic Sundial Bridge, which crosses the Sacramento River, visitors were turned away as night fell and the smell of smoke settled in.
“We has this all planned,” said Sharon Pentek of Sheboygan, Wisc., whose family was huddled around their car in the parking lot, a paper map and a cellphone in hand to check for hotel rooms to the north of the city. A number of hotels were sold out hours earlier.
Pentek and her husband had come to visit their daughter, who works in Redding. The couple had no idea she had been forced to evacuate.
“We thought this would be the perfect time to come visit,” Pentek said.