Political donations flow as Rick Caruso seeks approval for a 20-story tower near the Beverly Center

Real estate developer Rick Caruso has been a reliable benefactor at Los Angeles City Hall, giving donations big and small to the city’s politicians and their pet causes.

Caruso, known for the Grove and other shopping destinations, has donated to all but one of the city’s 17 elected officials. His charitable foundation provided $125,000 to a nonprofit set up by Mayor Eric Garcetti. And his companies recently gave $200,000 to the campaign for Measure M, the sales tax hike Garcetti championed in last month’s election.

Add in money from his employees and his family members, and Caruso-affiliated donors have provided more than $476,000 to the city’s elected officials and their initiatives over the past five years, according to contribution reports.

Now, Caruso wants Garcetti and the council to approve a 20-story residential tower on La Cienega Boulevard, on a site where new buildings are currently limited to a height of 45 feet. Opponents of the project view Caruso’s donations with alarm, saying the steady stream of contributions has undermined their confidence in the city’s planning process.

“I'm sorry, but that’s a lot of money,” said Keith Nakata, a foe of the project who lives roughly five blocks from the site. “That is obviously something that the community cannot compete against.”

Caruso’s residential tower is one of several real estate projects — some already approved, others still under consideration — to be reviewed at City Hall as six-figure contributions arrive from developers or donors with close ties to them.

The Times reported in October that campaign contributors with direct and indirect ties to real estate developer Samuel Leung provided more than $600,000 to L.A.-area politicians as his 352-unit apartment project was being reviewed. Garcetti and the council approved Leung’s Sea Breeze project, located north of the Port of Los Angeles, in 2015.

In the San Fernando Valley, shopping mall company Westfield Corp. unveiled plans in October for Westfield Promenade, a $1.5-billion project featuring two hotels and 1,432 new homes. Westfield affiliates have contributed $950,000 to two Garcetti initiatives — Measure M and the effort to bring the 2024 Olympics to Los Angeles — over the past 14 months, contribution records show.

Rick J. Caruso overlooks Nordstrom, under construction at The Americana at Brand in Glendale in 2013.

Westfield representatives said they view the Olympics and the city’s transportation investments as initiatives that will spur significant economic growth.

In Century City, entertainment giant 20th Century Fox Film is pursuing a 1.1-million-square-foot expansion of its studio facilities. Fox’s parent company has given $1 million to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, a nonprofit set up by Garcetti in 2014 to advance his initiatives. A related company, Fox Entertainment Group, gave the Measure M campaign $250,000 in September.

A Fox representative declined to comment on the donations.

Six-figure donations from real estate interests, while perfectly legal, erode public confidence in city planning decisions, said Michael Manville, an assistant professor of urban planning at UCLA. They are also the natural byproduct of a process where developers routinely request — and receive — changes to city planning and zoning rules for their projects, he said.

“If you have a system that relies so heavily on [those changes] to get things built, then you are going to get lots of campaign contributions,” Manville said. “Because you’re shifting a lot of power away from the Planning Department and toward the elected officials.”

Garcetti, who supports Caruso’s project, said in an interview that development decisions at City Hall are “absolutely separate” from the contributions that are made to his campaigns and policy initiatives.

“Projects should be assessed on their merits and nothing else,” he said.

Caruso said in an interview that his political contributions are part of a much broader approach to charitable giving, with donations going to churches, nonprofit groups, educational institutions and other causes. Some of the most recent donations, he said, were designed to help city leaders who are working to address homelessness and build a new transit network.

“We love Los Angeles, as corny as it may sound, and making Los Angeles a more livable city,” he said.

Caruso also defended the city’s planning process, calling it “very open and democratic,” and dismissed the notion that donations influence policy makers. “I’ve never believed for one minute that any contribution I’ve given has changed the opinion of any elected official,” he said.

Garcetti’s appointees on the City Planning Commission unanimously endorsed Caruso’s La Cienega project last month, agreeing to provide a zone change, a height district change and an amendment to the general plan — the document that governs citywide real estate development — for his project.

Although two commissioners voiced concerns about the building’s height, the majority said the city needs to embrace projects of that scale.

“The city is transforming,” said commissioner Caroline Choe.

The La Cienega project is expected to come up for a City Council vote in January. The council approved a separate Caruso project, a new retail village in Pacific Palisades, last summer.

The La Cienega residential tower has divided residents in Beverly Grove, a community bordered by West Hollywood on the north, Wilshire Boulevard on the south, Fairfax Avenue on the east and Beverly Hills on the west. Foes of the project view Caruso as one of many well-connected developers who ask city leaders to rewrite local planning laws for a single project.

Cars drive past the proposed development site of 333 S. La Cienega Blvd., across from the Westbury Terrace condominium building, rear left, at the intersection of San Vicente and La Cienega boulevards.

If approved without changes, the La Cienega project will stand roughly twice as tall as the Beverly Center, an eight-story shopping mall right next door. And it will be roughly eight times higher than the one- and two-story buildings that run along the east side of La Cienega.

“He could build a building like this in Century City, where it’s intended to be, or on parts of Wilshire Boulevard, like ‘Condo Canyon’ near UCLA,” said Dick Platkin, a board member with the Beverly Wilshire Homes Assn., a group fighting the project. “But this part of L.A. is not intended to have it.”