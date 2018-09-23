Brush fire burns 1,200 acres in Castaic area, prompting evacuations and road closures

A brush fire broke out in the Castaic area Sunday afternoon, tearing through 1,200 acres and threatening multiple structures, authorities said.
The Charlie fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the 31000 block of Charlie Canyon Road, according to the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff's station. It is 0% contained.
Authorities ordered evacuations from Lowridge up to Camp 14, the city of Santa Clarita said on Twitter. A paintball park in the area was also evacuated as a precaution.
Lake Hughes Road is closed from Ridge Route to Dry Gulch Road, authorities said. San Francisquito Canyon is also closed.