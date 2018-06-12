Car fire ignites brush, closing northbound 71 in Chino

A car fire on the 71 Freeway in Chino ignited the nearby brush Tuesday afternoon, burning 120 acres and shutting down all northbound lanes, officials said.
The blaze was reported about 2 p.m. on the freeway south of Euclid Avenue and spread to the brush about 10 minutes later, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online incident log.
No structures are threatened, the Corona Fire Department said on Twitter. About 120 firefighters were battling the blaze from the air and on the ground.
