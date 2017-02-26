U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for missing swimmer near Huntington Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Sunday for an 18-year-old swimmer who went missing in the water near Huntington Beach over the weekend.

Shaun Linn was reported missing about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday at Bolsa Chica State Beach, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Sondra-Kay Kneen. A witness saw Linn go into the water and not return to the surface, she said.

“We began searching immediately, and we searched throughout the night, into the morning,” Kneen said. The Coast Guard search included a helicopter and rescue boat.

The search was suspended shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

“We suspended the search after 120-square nautical miles of search area and 15 hours of search with no results,” Kneen said. “It’s not ended, as of right now; it’s only suspended. It’s basically pending further development.”

News outlets reported that two other swimmers were also reported missing. But authorities said the swimmers were rescued.

