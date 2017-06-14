Contra Costa County district attorney is charged with perjury and theft of campaign funds

The district attorney of Contra Costa County was criminally charged Wednesday with using more than $66,000 in campaign funds to pay personal bills and buy jewelry and other items.

The California attorney general charged Mark Peterson with 12 counts of felony perjury and a single count of felony grand theft for allegedly lying on his campaign disclosure forms from 2012 to 2015. Peterson is expected to appear in court late Wednesday.

The felony counts come after a county grand jury formally accused the county’s top prosecutor of “willful or corrupt” misconduct and began separate proceedings to remove him from office.

Peterson was fined $45,000 in January after a state investigation disclosed the personal expenditures to the California Fair Political Practices Commission.

According to the FPPC inquiry, Peterson used campaign funds for about 600 personal expenditures totaling $66,372, including groceries, jewelry store bills and movie tickets.

Last Thursday, Peterson was detained by state investigators and his iPhone, iPad and other records seized under a search warrant as part of the ongoing investigation.

First elected district attorney in 2010, Peterson ran unopposed in 2014. But his political career faltered in December 2016 when questions arose about campaign fund expenditures and withdrawals.

Petersen acknowledged to the FPPC that he used campaign funds for personal expenses when he served as treasurer for his re-election campaign. Peterson has maintained that he borrowed the money with the intention of paying it back. Peterson admitted to the violations and said he was “humbled and embarrassed” by them.

In levying its January fine, the FPPC ruled that the prosecutor violated California’ s political reform act nine times.

Then, in May, a civil grand jury recommended that Peterson be removed from his position. The grand jury found that Peterson had engaged in "willful or corrupt misconduct in office."

After the civil grand jury called for his ouster, Contra Costa County prosecutors gave Peterson an overwhelming vote of no confidence.

“Every single day the prosecutors in this office work hard to protect the people of this county and get justice for victims of crime,” said Aron DeFerrari, president of prosecutor’s union. “We have done our jobs in the shadow of Mr. Peterson’s malfeasance for too long. … As line prosecutors, our efforts to bring justice will never relent, but we are ready to close this chapter in our office history.”

