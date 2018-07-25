Brush fire explodes near Idyllwild, forcing residents to flee

A fast-moving brush fire erupted near Idyllwild on Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of residents.
The Cranston fire began around noon and has grown to 800 acres with 0% containment, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.
Roads are closed at Highway 74 from Cranston Fire Station to Lake Hemet and Highway 243 between Pine Cove and Mountain Center.
The fire broke out on a day of extreme heat across Southern California.
Those areas include UCLA, where a predicted high of 96 degrees would beat the 1943 record of 91; Burbank, where a forecast of 103 degrees would beat the record of 101; and Palmdale, where the forecast of 110 degrees would beat a 1975 record of 109.
Downtown Los Angeles could hit a sizzling 97 degrees, but that won’t best a record of 109, which was set in 1891, forecasters said.
The blistering weather comes courtesy of a “heat dome” that settled over the desert Southwest this week and has shifted gradually toward Southern California. Though the coasts have been relatively cooler than inland areas, humid conditions have helped to equalize the misery.
The notoriously sweltering towns of Thermal, Palm Springs and Borrego all broke heat records Tuesday with temperatures reaching 122, 121 and 118 degrees, respectively. They’re expected to reach similar temperatures Wednesday before seeing a slight dip Thursday.
