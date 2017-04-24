Man sentenced to 15 years for starting massive Da Vinci blaze in downtown L.A.

A man charged with setting a roaring blaze at the partially built Da Vinci apartment complex in Los Angeles that caused millions of dollars in damage, melted freeway signs and shrouded downtown in smoke, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday, prosecutors said.

Dawud Abdulwali — who prosecutors allege set the fire in anger over fatal police shootings of African Americans in Ferguson, Mo., and other cities — pleaded no contest to one count of arson and admitted to using an accelerant to start the blaze, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

No one was injured in the fire, which destroyed the half-built structure and shattered windows at the nearby headquarters of the city’s Department of Water and Power.

In earlier court hearings, several people who knew Abdulwali, 57, testified that the blaze was a response to the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a Ferguson police officer. Brown’s death touched off protests across the country and jump-started a national conversation about police use of force against minorities.

“Cops kill my people…. We should go do this, we should go burn some [expletive] down.... We should go break some windows,” Abdulwali once said, according to testimony delivered last year by his former roommate, Edwyn Gomez.

Surveillance footage from the area showed a man hop out of a cab near the complex on the night of the blaze. The man then climbed a fence and disappeared into the structure.

When he returned, tongues of flame could be seen glowing inside the half-finished structure, officials said. Prosecutors alleged that Abdulwali worked as a “a bandit taxicab driver.”

