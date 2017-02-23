U.S. Border Patrol accuses detained L.A. DACA recipient of immigrant smuggling

A 22-year-old North Hollywood resident and beneficiary of the Obama administration’s immigration relief program was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents near the southern California border earlier this month on suspicion of attempting to smuggle someone into the country illegally.

Border Patrol officials said Jesus Alonso Arreola Robles and a 17-year-old male were stopped in a vehicle Feb. 12 on Highway 94 in Campo, Calif., about a mile from the border with Mexico. Arreola Robles was driving, they said.

Officials said he was processed for removal proceedings and is currently being held in a detention facility in Folkston, Ga. They would not comment further about the teenager detained with Arreola Robles.

Arreola Robles’ attorney, mother and girlfriend spoke Thursday morning during a news conference at the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles in central L.A. The attorney, Joseph Porta, said he had been unable to speak to Arreola Robles or an ICE representative and that Arreola Robles’ name was not showing up in the online detainee locator system.

Many questions surrounding Arreola Robles’ apprehension and detention remained unanswered until after the news conference, when Border Patrol released a statement to reporters.

A photo of Jesus Alonso Arreola Robles. Courtesy of the Robles family

“ICE once again dragged its feet and kept Jesus from speaking with his attorney until pressured by the family and the media to do so,” said CHIRLA Executive Director Angelica Salas.

Porta said he had heard “allegations that something happened” leading to Arreola Robles’ detention but wouldn’t comment further until he could clarify the circumstances with his client. Porta said Arreola Robles was transferred from a detention facility in San Diego to one in Arizona and then to the facility in Georgia.

The Border Patrol said Arreola Robles was transferred to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Feb. 15. Officials said ICE routinely transfers detainees to different detention facilities “based on available resources and the needs of the agency.”

Porta said Arreola Robles was one of the first cases he processed in 2012 for Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, better known as DACA. The executive action provides work permits and halts the deportation of people who were brought to the United States as children and remained illegally. Beneficiaries must meet certain requirements, including having never been convicted of a felony, significant misdemeanor or multiple misdemeanors, and not pose a threat to public safety or national security.

More than 861,000 immigrants have received protection under the program. Roughly one in four lives in California.

Porta said Arreola Robles has no criminal history and that the worst thing on his record was a speeding ticket.

Rosa Robles said she brought her son into the country illegally from Mexico when he was a toddler. She and her husband have been legal residents for about three years, and his siblings are U.S. citizens.

His mother described Arreola Robles as a good son who graduated from high school and spent some time in college. She said he has worked alongside his father as a cook in a hotel for the past five years.

