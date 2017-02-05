Thousands turn out in downtown L.A. to protest Trump's orders on Keystone, Dakota pipelines

Thousands converged on downtown Los Angeles on Sunday to protest the proposed $3.8-billion Dakota Access pipeline, which activists across the country say threatens the water supply and sacred sites of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota.

Organizers, gathering at Pershing Square, say this is the first anti-pipeline protest in Los Angeles since President Trump signed executive orders to fast-track construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

“I haven’t seen this kind of thing before and I’ve been involved in protests since the ‘70s,” said Karen Pomer of Labor for Standing Rock, one of the groups participating in the demonstration.

The demonstration was the brainchild of Isaac Price, a web designer in Long Beach who put up a Facebook page after the executive orders were signed. He’d never organized a protest before, Pomer said.

“He thought he would have 150 people with picket signs here, and it’s grown and grown,” said Pomer, who said several thousand people were expected to attend.

Indigenous, labor, environmental and veterans’ groups are involved in the effort, she added, pointing out that many participants have also been to the site of the Standing Rock protest in North Dakota.

The pipeline projects have become among the country's most potent symbols of the clash between an oil and gas industry seeking to maintain the old order of energy production and the climate change movement pushing for a different direction.

The Dakota Access project more recently became a national rallying point not only for environmental groups but for Native American tribes who said it threatened grounds they hold sacred. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has set up a camp to protest the pipeline, and the battle over it has become violent at times, with protesters clashing with police.

Organizers said Saturday’s rally in Los Angeles may be the first but it will likely not be the last. They also pointed to the fact that the Army Corps of Engineers is taking public comment on the Dakota Access Pipeline through Feb. 20.

“This is happening more and more,” Pomer said. “People who weren’t activists maybe two weeks ago are turning into activists today, and that’s why we’re seeing so many people in the streets the last two weeks.... It’s definitely a phenomenon that’s going to continue for the next four years.”

Protesters are marching from Olive and Fifth streets to the Roybal Federal Building on Temple Street, where they will hold a noon rally, and finish at 1 p.m., Pomer said.

