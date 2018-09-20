2 L.A. deputies shot at East L.A. park; 1 suspect dead, another at large

Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were wounded by gunfire Wednesday night during a confrontation at an East L.A. park, authorities said.
The two deputies were shot shortly after 6:30 p.m. at Ruben F. Salazar Park, according to Nicole Nishida, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department.
Nishida said that one of the two suspects in the shooting was dead at the scene and that deputies were searching for another suspect who fled the scene.
The two deputies were taken to a hospital and both were in stable condition, Nishida said.
Aerial footage from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed a throng of Sheriff’s Department vehicles around a sedan that had a rear passenger window blown out.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
7:40 p.m.: This story was updated with confirmation that both deputies were injured in the shooting and that one suspect was dead.
This story was originally published at 7:25 p.m.