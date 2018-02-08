Retired sheriff's deputy with bullet lodged in head from 1994 shooting dies from injury

"Los Angeles County lost a true hero yesterday. While he was shot in the line of duty over two decades ago, Steve and his family bravely faced the challenges of his injuries up until his passing," said Ron Hernandez, president of the Assn. for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, in a statement. "Steve's death is a tragic loss that reminds us of the risks that law enforcement officers take every day to keep us safe. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. As our hearts go out to Deputy Belanger's family, friends and coworkers, we ask the public to keep Steve's family in their thoughts and prayers."