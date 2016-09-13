Deputy fatally shoots armed man in Saratoga residence, officials say

An investigation is ongoing into the fatal shooting of a gun-wielding man by a Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputy at a Saratoga residence Monday night, authorities said.

Deputies were first called to the home in the 1200 block of Titus Avenue around 7:50 p.m. Monday to conduct a welfare check, said Lt. James Jensen with the sheriff’s office.

The deputies were there for about 50 minutes, knocking on doors and windows, before deciding to enter the back of the residence, Jensen said.

After entering the home they encountered a man with a gun in his hand.

“Once they saw the gun, they were telling him to drop the gun,” Jensen said. “Instead of dropping it, he raised it.”

A deputy then shot the man, Jensen said. The man, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The deputy, who also was not identified, has been with the sheriff’s office for more than a decade, Jensen said.

Deputies had been called to the home previously, thought it was unclear why, Jensen said.

