California Supreme Court upholds controversial law allowing DNA collection upon arrest

In a blow to privacy advocates, the California Supreme Court decided 4-3 Monday that the state may continue to take DNA from people being booked for a felony crime.
The ruling upheld a provision in Proposition 69, approved by voters 2004, that said any adult arrested or charged with a felony must consent to have his or her cheek swabbed for DNA.
Even if the arrestee were ultimately not charged or acquitted, the ballot measure required that the DNA profile would remain in the state's offender database unless the person applied to have it expunged and a court approved the removal.
Justice Leondra Kruger, an appointee of Gov. Jerry Brown, wrote Monday's ruling. The court's three more conservative justices joined her.
Brown's two other appointees and a Democratic appointee on an appeals court dissented.
A San Francisco appeals court had overturned that provision on arrestees in 2014, ruling it violated a right to privacy enshrined in the California Constitution.
State lawmakers, fearing the California Supreme Court might uphold the ruling, passed a bill that would have replaced Proposition 69's requirement for arrestees if it were struck down.
The bill, signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, would have limited DNA swabbing of arrestees and required the automatic expungement of DNA profiles of innocent people.
That law has now been rendered null by Monday's ruling.
Before the appeals court ruling, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld California's arrestee DNA program under the U.S. Constitution.
California's appeals court, ruling later that year, struck it down under the state constitution, which specifically gives residents privacy rights.
