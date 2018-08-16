Elon Musk's company proposes 3.6-mile tunnel to Dodger Stadium

Elon Musk’s tunneling company on Wednesday announced a proposal to build a 3.6-mile underground tunnel to take fans to Dodger Stadium.
Boring Co. said the proposed Dugout Loop would be a “zero-emissions, high-speed, underground public transportation system” that would take fans from one of three Metro Red Line stations to the stadium in less than four minutes.
The three possible stations include: the Vermont/Sunset station, the Vermont/Santa Monica station or the Vermont/Beverly station.
The trip would cost about $1, and riders would be able to purchase tickets through a mobile app, the company said, adding that the loop would transport about 1,400 people per event. Construction would not begin until the proposal is fully approved, but the company said it would take up to 14 months to build.
In a tweet, Mayor Eric Garcetti called the proposed project innovative.
“Always exciting to see innovative ideas like the proposed Dugout Loop to @Dodgers Stadium that could help ease congestion on our roads and make our most iconic destinations more accessible to everyone,” he wrote.
Tucker Kain, chief financial officer of the Dodgers, said in a statement that he was excited when the company proposed the project.
“Whether it is flying overhead in an aerial transit system or bypassing traffic through an underground tunnel, we are always looking for innovative ways to make it easier for Dodgers fans to get to a game,” Kain said. “We are committed to working with our neighbors and fans as the project moves forward.”