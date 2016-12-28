Earthquake: Magnitude 4.1 quake strikes near Morongo Valley

A shallow magnitude 4.1 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning nine miles from Morongo Valley in San Bernardino County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:57 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 6.2 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 10 miles from Big Bear City, 15 miles from Yucca Valley and 17 miles from Desert Hot Springs.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

