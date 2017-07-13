One dead, three injured in Winnetka high-speed crash

One person was killed and three others were injured early Thursday in a three-vehicle crash that left a trail of debris in Winnetka, police said.

The crash occurred about 2:08 a.m. on a wide stretch of Roscoe Boulevard near Irondale Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Traffic Division.

A Dodge Challenger was speeding on Roscoe when the driver lost control and crashed into a passing Subaru, FOX 11 reported.

Then the Dodge slammed into a Ford Escape, launching it into a pole. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people were taken to hospitals, and fourth victim declined medical treatment, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAPD Capt. Andrew Neiman told KTLA the driver of the Dodge was under the influence of alcohol.

Authorities were investigating whether street racing was a factor in the crash, police said.

A portion of Roscoe Boulevard remained closed Thursday morning as detectives combed through evidence.

Images from television broadcasts showed at least two mangled vehicles and wreckage from the crash scattered across the road.

