Three killed in head-on collision between passenger car and big rig near Desert Center

Three people were killed Monday in a head-on collision between a passenger car and a big rig about 19 miles north of Desert Center in Riverside County, authorities said.

A fourth person was extricated from one of the vehicles and airlifted with serious injuries to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, said a spokeswoman for the California Highway Patrol’s Indio office.

Further information on the identities of the victims or circumstances of the accident was not available, she said.

The big rig spilled some kind of hazardous material, but no details were available on whether it was diesel fuel or another substance, the spokeswoman said.

She said the accident, which occurred on the two-lane Highway 177 just east of Joshua Tree National Park, was reported at 3:11 p.m. Six CHP officers were deployed to the scene along with 11 firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department and Cal Fire/Riverside.

