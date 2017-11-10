LAPD drops investigation of Corey Feldman's sexual abuse report

The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into actor Corey Feldman's allegations of sexual abuse and will not seek charges.

A statement issued by the LAPD on Thursday said the occurrence Feldman reported was too old to be prosecuted.

“Los Angeles Police Department detectives are committed to protecting victims of sexual assault and will thoroughly investigate any report of a sex-related crime,” the statement said. “In the case of Corey Feldman, unfortunately, according to California law, the alleged occurrence is out of statute and robbery-homicide detectives have no other avenues to pursue this case.”

Feldman, who is attempting to raise funds for a movie about alleged pedophiles in Hollywood, posted on his Twitter account earlier in the week that he had filed a report with the LAPD alleging that he was sexually abused as a child in the industry. Feldman has recently appeared on “The Dr. Oz Show” and the “Today” show promoting a campaign to raise $10 million for the movie.

But Feldman has also been criticized for not revealing the names of those he said molested him. In a 2013 memoir, "Coreyography," the "Goonies" actor recounted — without revealing any names — abuse that he and late actor Corey Haim allegedly suffered when they were young performers.

Haim, who struggled with substance abuse, died in 2010 at age 38. In recent years, his mother, Judy Haim, has tried to distance herself from Feldman.

"If he finally decides to release names and tell the world who they are, for the sake of more victims, I will be 100% behind it. But if he's waiting to release the names in the movie, I don't support that. He doesn't need $10 million to do it," she said in a statement to "Today."

Last week on "The Dr. Oz Show" Feldman named one man he claims abused him, touching off a social media attack on a man with a similar name who, Feldman clarified later in the day, was not the man he was accusing.

On the show, Feldman and show host, Dr. Mehmet Oz, called the LAPD to ask whether a report could be taken on an alleged offense from 20 to 25 years ago. A detective said a report would be taken and interviews would be done, then a decision would be made on whether to move forward with the case.

In announcing the close of the investigation Thursday, LAPD spokesman Officer Sal Ramirez added that​​​​​​​: “The LAPD applauds Mr. Feldman for coming forward, as an out-of-statute assault report could potentially bolster any current and forthcoming case as it creates a pattern of behavior.”

CAPTION AT&T’s bid for Time Warner Inc. is facing resistance from the Department of Justice. Kevin Spacey will be replaced by Christopher Plummer in 'All the Money in the World.' Minority candidates picked up historic wins in races across the country Tuesday. California is on track to meet its emission reduction targets in 2020 and 2030, according to new data. AT&T’s bid for Time Warner Inc. is facing resistance from the Department of Justice. Kevin Spacey will be replaced by Christopher Plummer in 'All the Money in the World.' Minority candidates picked up historic wins in races across the country Tuesday. California is on track to meet its emission reduction targets in 2020 and 2030, according to new data. CAPTION AT&T’s bid for Time Warner Inc. is facing resistance from the Department of Justice. Kevin Spacey will be replaced by Christopher Plummer in 'All the Money in the World.' Minority candidates picked up historic wins in races across the country Tuesday. California is on track to meet its emission reduction targets in 2020 and 2030, according to new data. AT&T’s bid for Time Warner Inc. is facing resistance from the Department of Justice. Kevin Spacey will be replaced by Christopher Plummer in 'All the Money in the World.' Minority candidates picked up historic wins in races across the country Tuesday. California is on track to meet its emission reduction targets in 2020 and 2030, according to new data. CAPTION The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, much of new real estate in flooding zones did just fine, a Times analysis has found. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, much of new real estate in flooding zones did just fine, a Times analysis has found. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. CAPTION Senate Republicans called on Roy Moore to abandon his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in Alabama. In May, a slope of mountain collapsed off Highway 1 overlooking the Big Sur coast. Kevin Spacey’s career has been sent into a stunning free fall. After 40 years of making movies about the Skywalkers, Lucasfilm will create a whole new "Star Wars" trilogy. Photos and video provided by: Associated Press, Brian van der Brug, Getty, KTLA, Francine Orr Senate Republicans called on Roy Moore to abandon his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in Alabama. In May, a slope of mountain collapsed off Highway 1 overlooking the Big Sur coast. Kevin Spacey’s career has been sent into a stunning free fall. After 40 years of making movies about the Skywalkers, Lucasfilm will create a whole new "Star Wars" trilogy. Photos and video provided by: Associated Press, Brian van der Brug, Getty, KTLA, Francine Orr CAPTION The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox. The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox. CAPTION A day after a gunman entered a small Baptist church in Texas and killed 26 people, investigators on Nov. 6 were honing in on what connections the suspect might have had with the tight-knit, rural congregation. A day after a gunman entered a small Baptist church in Texas and killed 26 people, investigators on Nov. 6 were honing in on what connections the suspect might have had with the tight-knit, rural congregation.

doug.smith@latimes.com

christie.dzurilla@latimes.com