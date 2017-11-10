LAPD drops investigation of Corey Feldman's sexual abuse report

The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into actor Corey Feldman's allegations of sexual abuse and will not seek charges.
A statement issued by the LAPD on Thursday said the occurrence Feldman reported was too old to be prosecuted.
“Los Angeles Police Department detectives are committed to protecting victims of sexual assault and will thoroughly investigate any report of a sex-related crime,” the statement said. “In the case of Corey Feldman, unfortunately, according to California law, the alleged occurrence is out of statute and robbery-homicide detectives have no other avenues to pursue this case.”
Feldman, who is attempting to raise funds for a movie about alleged pedophiles in Hollywood, posted on his Twitter account earlier in the week that he had filed a report with the LAPD alleging that he was sexually abused as a child in the industry. Feldman has recently appeared on “The Dr. Oz Show” and the “Today” show promoting a campaign to raise $10 million for the movie.
But Feldman has also been criticized for not revealing the names of those he said molested him. In a 2013 memoir, "Coreyography," the "Goonies" actor recounted — without revealing any names — abuse that he and late actor Corey Haim allegedly suffered when they were young performers.
Haim, who struggled with substance abuse, died in 2010 at age 38. In recent years, his mother, Judy Haim, has tried to distance herself from Feldman.
"If he finally decides to release names and tell the world who they are, for the sake of more victims, I will be 100% behind it. But if he's waiting to release the names in the movie, I don't support that. He doesn't need $10 million to do it," she said in a statement to "Today."
Last week on "The Dr. Oz Show" Feldman named one man he claims abused him, touching off a social media attack on a man with a similar name who, Feldman clarified later in the day, was not the man he was accusing.
On the show, Feldman and show host, Dr. Mehmet Oz, called the LAPD to ask whether a report could be taken on an alleged offense from 20 to 25 years ago. A detective said a report would be taken and interviews would be done, then a decision would be made on whether to move forward with the case.
In announcing the close of the investigation Thursday, LAPD spokesman Officer Sal Ramirez added that: “The LAPD applauds Mr. Feldman for coming forward, as an out-of-statute assault report could potentially bolster any current and forthcoming case as it creates a pattern of behavior.”