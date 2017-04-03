Harrison Ford won't face disciplinary action for landing on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport

Actor Harrison Ford will not face any disciplinary action by the Federal Aviation Administration for mistakenly landing on a taxiway two months ago at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Ford’s attorney announced Monday.

After conducting an investigation of the incident, Stephen Hofer, who represents Ford, said the FAA determined that no administrative or enforcement action was warranted.

“Mr. Ford retains his pilot’s certificate without restriction,” Hofer said in a prepared statement. “In closing the matter, the agency acknowledged Mr.Ford’s long history of compliance with the federal aviation regulations and his cooperative attitude during the investigation.”

Hofer noted that Ford has held a pilot’s certificate for more than 20 years, has logged more than 5,000 hours in the air, and has never been the subject of an FAA administrative or enforcement action.

Ford, 74, who is known for his roles in the “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” movies, could have faced possible reprimand, training requirements, or suspension or loss of his pilot’s license.

The actor landed his single-engine Aviat Husky on Taxiway C at midday on Feb. 13 after being cleared by air traffic control to use runway 20L. Before touching down, he flew at low altitude over an American Airlines Boeing 737 with more than 100 people aboard.

Ford said he had become distracted by the jetliner waiting to take off and possible wake turbulence from a nearby Airbus jetliner shortly before he landed, according to recordings of air traffic control communications.

"I'm the schmuck who landed on the taxiway,” Ford told the tower after touching down. "I was distracted by the airliner which was in movement when I turned to the runway, and also the wake turbulence from the landing Airbus."

The FAA released the audio recordings in response to nine Freedom of Information Act requests from news media.

According to the recordings, air traffic control cautioned Ford during his approach to maintain his separation from an incoming Airbus jetliner because of possible wake turbulence. Such turbulence in the area behind an airplane is especially hazardous during takeoffs and landings.

Ford acknowledged the presence of the Airbus.

After he landed, the tower told Ford he was on Taxiway C and instructed him to continue on the taxiway and stop at Taxiway H. "Oohhh. I landed on Taxiway Charlie,” he responded. “I understand now. Sorry for that."

Aviation safety experts have said that mistakenly landing on a taxiway is a rare occurrence. They also said there was was no excuse for what could have turned into a disaster at John Wayne Airport.

The taxiway landing is one of several mishaps and accidents Ford has experienced as a pilot.

While training with an instructor in 1999, Ford made a hard landing in a helicopter near Santa Clarita while practicing auto-rotations, an emergency technique. The aircraft rolled over on its side after coming down in a dry riverbed. No one was hurt.

A year later, the actor was landing his single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza in Lincoln, Neb., when he ran off the runway due to a strong gust of wind. Neither Ford nor his passenger was hurt. The aircraft sustained minor damage.

In March 2015, Ford crashed on the Penmar Golf Course in Santa Monica after his World War II military trainer lost power due to a carburetor problem. The actor received serious injuries, and the two-place Ryan Recruit was heavily damaged.

